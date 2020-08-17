Formats

Apple orders country music competition from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine

Apple has greenlit My Kind of Country, its first music competition series, from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Jason Owen and Emmy Award nominated showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra. The country music competition series will incorporate “documentary sensibility” ...
By
August 17, 2020

Apple has greenlit My Kind of Country, its first music competition series, from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Jason Owen and Emmy Award nominated showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra.

The country music competition series will incorporate “documentary sensibility” as contestants from across the globe vie to become the next major country music talent.

According to Apple, the hybrid series will “break down cultural and musical barriers” throughout the country music genre by inviting “innovative musicians” to take center stage.

Adam Blackstone (The Masked SingerThe Four) will serve as musical director for the series, which will be executive produced by Done + Dusted.

Witherspoon (pictured), Lauren Neustadter, head of film and television, and Cynthia Stockhammer, SVP of unscripted programming, will executive produce for Hello Sunshine. Executive producing for Done + Dusted are Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher.

Sandbox Entertainment president and CEO Jason Owen will also serve as executive producer alongside Izzie Pick Ibarra (The Masked SingerDancing with the Stars).

My Kind of Country will premiere globally on Apple TV+. A premiere date has not yet been slated.

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

