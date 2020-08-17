Extra: Ewan McGregor to narrate “Stormborn” trilogy; Distribution360 inks deals

Ewan McGregor to voice Love Nature’s Stormborn

Golden Globe-winning actor Ewan McGregor is serving as narrator for Love Nature’s blue-chip natural history trilogy, Stormborn.

As previously announced, the 3 x 45-minute story-led wildlife drama will document the challenges of survival and breeding on the edges of the northern Atlantic Ocean. Filmed in Norway, Scotland and Iceland, the series will chart the lives of otters, arctic foxes and reindeer as they struggle to make homes, find mates and raise their young before winter begins.

The project will have its theatrical debut at the Jackson Wild Summit 2020 this fall before enjoying its world broadcast premiere on Love Nature’s international linear and streaming video platforms this November.

It will then premiere across Smithsonian Channel in the U.S., BBC Scotland and ARTE in France and Germany.

Stormborn is produced by Glasgow-based Maramedia, in association with Smithsonian Channel, ARTE France, BBC Scotland and Screen Scotland.

Maramedia’s Jackie Savery and Nigel Pope serve as executive producers and directors of the series. Alison Barrat, VP of development and production, serves as executive producer for Love Nature alongside Smithsonian Channel’s Tria Thalman and David Royle.

Blue Ant International will oversee licensing of the series, which will be available at MIPCOM 2020.

“Stormborn shows how Love Nature is playing in a different sphere now with story-led dramas that provide intimate portraits of animal characters in some of the most beautiful and remote locations on the planet,” Love Nature’s Carlyn Staudt, EVP of programming and development, said in a statement. “By pulling back the curtain, and bringing to light the many challenges Stormborn‘s cast is up against, viewers will learn first-hand how special and resilient these animals are.”

Distribution360 sells Bryan Baeumler-fronted content worldwide

Marblemedia-owned Distribution360 has sold a number of home renovation series fronted by Canadian TV host Bryan Baeumler to networks across the globe.

HGTV in the U.S. has acquired Bryan Inc. (13 x 60 minutes; Si Entertainment for HGTV Canada), which follows Bryan and his wife Sarah as they purchase, renovate and sell properties while helping their clients to create the homes of their dreams.

Israel’s Imagine Media has acquired two seasons of Bryan Inc. (26 x 60 minutes), along with all three seasons of House of Bryan (50 x 30 minutes) and all six seasons of Leave it to Bryan (130 x 30 minutes), all produced by Si Entertainment.

Elsewhere, D360 has licensed multiple seasons of Si Entertainment’s Leave it to Bryan to Turkey’s Medya Film (39 x 30 minutes), Russia’s AG Rubin Group (65 x 30 minutes) and Bosnia’s KIP International, which took all six seasons (130 x 30 minutes) of the home renovation series.

Photo credit: Jeff Vespa courtesy of Blue Ant Media