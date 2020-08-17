People/Biz

Grain Media’s Alex Moore to lead non-scripted at Vice Studios UK

Vice Studios, the film and TV production arm of Vice Media Group, has appointed former Grain Media executive Alex Moore to lead its UK non-fiction division. Moore (pictured) will serve as ...
By
August 17, 2020

Vice Studios, the film and TV production arm of Vice Media Group, has appointed former Grain Media executive Alex Moore to lead its UK non-fiction division.

Moore (pictured) will serve as VP of non-fiction with responsibility for expanding the company’s UK slate of factual, fact-ent, formats, documentaries, features and returning series for broadcasters domestically and abroad. He will also be tasked with developing lifestyle formats, talent-led programming and adapting IP from across the Vice Media Group.

Based in London, Moore reports directly into UK creative director Yonni Usiskin.

Previously, Moore was CEO and creative director of the two-time Academy Award-winning prodco Grain Media. During his five-year tenure, the London-based studio won Oscars for Netflix’s The White Helmets and A&E Networks’ Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl). His additional credits include Netflix’s I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry, BBC2′s Seahorse, and National Geographic’s Emmy Award-nominated Lost and Found.

Prior to this, Moore held senior development and production roles at leading indies and broadcasters including the BBC, Keo Films, Zodiak Media and The Moment.

“Alex has an enviable record in successfully conceiving, developing and delivering award-winning programming both in the UK and internationally,” Vice Studios UK’s Usiskin said in a statement.

“To me, the Vice brand has always stood out in our industry as pioneers of brave, authentic, contemporary content and I look forward to drawing on that and the creativity, talent and IP from across Vice Media Group,” Moore added.

Moore’s appointment follows the recent hiring of Bea Hegedus to the newly created role of SVP of global head of distribution in London and Jannat Gargi as VP of head of documentaries, based in the U.S.

