History preps two docs, podcast for 9/11 anniversary

A+E Networks’ History is slating two documentaries and launching a podcast to commemorate the upcoming anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks upon the United States.

The two hour-long specials are 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93, produced by Naked Television; and 9/11: The Pentagon, produced by Railsplitter Pictures in association with The Nacelle Company. Both will premiere on the evening of Sept. 11 at 8 and 9 p.m. ET/PT, respectively.

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 will examine the circumstances behind the story of United Flight 93, a hijacked plane that didn’t reach its intended destination but instead crashed in rural Pennsylvania. Secret service documents, air traffic control transmissions, phone records, voicemails, first person testimony and a “top-secret audio recording that reveals details of United Flight 93′s crucial final moments” will be explored in the special.

Simon Andreae serves as executive producer for Naked Television. Dolores Gavin and Jim Pasquarella executive produce for History.

Meanwhile, 9/11: The Pentagon will present an account of what happened inside the U.S. military headquarters shortly after a hijacked airliner crashed into the building, with accounts from “the men and women who lived it.”

Executive producers are Matthew Ginsburg and Timothy Healy for Railsplitter Pictures. Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson executive produce for The Nacelle Company. Kristen Burns is co-executive producer, and Zachary Behr serves as executive producer for History.

The eight-episode podcast, Blindspot: The Road to 9/11, will be hosted by WNYC reporter Jim O’Grady and is co-produced in partnership with WNYC Studios. Based on an earlier 9/11 doc airing on History, Left/Right’s Road to 9/11, the podcast will examine the “shadow struggle” that took place over the decade preceding the attacks, as well as the blindspots that failed to prevent the attacks. It debuts on Sept. 9.

“History is dedicated to remembering the catastrophic events of September 11 with compelling and new premium content,” said Eli Lehrer (pictured), executive vice president and general manager for the network, in a statement. “We are honored to continue to commemorate the unrelenting bravery of the individuals who lost their lives that day – one Americans and our history will never forget.”