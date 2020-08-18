Banijay Rights, Nineteen11 sign first-look deal

Banijay Rights — the distribution arm of Banijay — has struck a first-look deal with regional indie Nineteen11, based in Sawbridgeworth, England.

The deal will give Banijay Rights exclusive access to a wide range of programming comprising documentaries, factual entertainment and reality television.

Having previously distributed Nineteen11′s The Posh Frock Shop, Banijay Rights will now have exclusive access to new series from Nineteen11. The first batch of shows to come from the first-look agreement are Channel 4 titles The Pet Talent Agency: Barking Mad (pictured; 1 x 60 minutes) and Swingers (1 x 60 minutes).

Nineteen11 CEO and in-house EP Brian Hayes has worked in the TV industry for more than 25 years, directing series such as the BAFTA Award-winning First Dates and Grierson shortlisted GPs: Behind Closed Doors.

Hayes also had a key role on documentaries such as 24 Hours in Police Custody and 24 Hours in A&E. He also won an RTS Award for his work on The Family.

Hayes said in a statement: “I’m delighted to have cemented Nineteen11′s successful relationship with Banijay Rights. They represented The Posh Frock Shop impressively, giving us access to a very wide and diverse range of international buyers. Nineteen11 is working on some exciting and ambitious ideas and we’re confident that Banijay Rights has the team to help us bring them to the global market.”