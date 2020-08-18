BBC Studios, Headspace partner for mindfulness series

BBC Studios Natural History Unit is collaborating with Headspace Studios – the multi-platform content outfit from online meditation company Headspace — on the four-part series Mindful Escapes: Breathe, Release, Restore.

Mindful Escapes: Breathe, Release, Restore will offer viewers “immersive mindful experiences” within the natural world, narrated by Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk Andy Puddicombe (pictured).

The four standalone 30-minute films — “Breathe,” “Change,” “Joy” and “Rest” — will feature archive footage from the NHU’s films, including “never before seen sequences.”

Narration by Puddicombe will guide the viewers on a series of journeys, inviting them to engage in animal behavior and ecosystems from around the world.

The series, premiering on Sept. 7 via BBC4, will be re-versioned into 10 x 10-minute episodes titled Mindful Earth for the Headspace app later this year.

Alice Keens-Soper, BBC Studios EP, said in a statement: “This sort of collaboration is a world first for BBC Studios. In what is effectively a new genre of television the audience is invited to fully immerse in stunning imagery of the natural world and experience it through a mindful lens. It’s perfect programming for these strange times.”

Mindful Escapes: Breathe, Release, Restore was commissioned by Cassian Harrison, BBC4 channel editor, and Jack Bootle, head of commissioning science and natural history.

Keens-Soper is EP for BBC Studios, and the commissioning editor for the BBC is Sreya Biswas.

Producers for Headspace Studios are Morgan Selzer and Sam Rogoway.

BBC Studios will handle international distribution.