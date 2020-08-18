Docs

Disney+ sets September debut for celebrity-focused docuseries “Becoming”

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has scheduled a mid-September premiere date for the star-studded docuseries Becoming, from executive producer LeBron James. The previously announced cinéma verité series will spotlight the career ...
August 18, 2020

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has scheduled a mid-September premiere date for the star-studded docuseries Becoming, from executive producer LeBron James.

The previously announced cinéma verité series will spotlight the career origins of various world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes with each episode following a famous face as they tour the locations central to their upbringing.

The 10-episode series will also feature interviews conducted with, and rarely-heard anecdotes from, family, coaches, teachers, trainers, mentors and friends.

Featured throughout season one are the origin stories of such entertainers as Adam Devine, Nick Kroll, Caleb McLaughlin, Nick Cannon, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Tisdale and Julianne Hough; and athletes Candace Parker, Anthony Davis (pictured) and Rob Gronkowski.

Becoming is produced by ESPN Films, The SpringHill Company, Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios and ITV America.

SpringHill’s LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron serve as executive producers alongside Brent Montgomery and Joe Weinstock for Spoke Studios; and Jordana Hochman and Rebecca Bruno for ITV America.

Becoming premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 18. Check out a trailer below:

