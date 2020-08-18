Docs

Westdoc Online tackles “The Fight” with Elyse Steinberg and Josh Kriegman

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.
August 18, 2020

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

In the latest episode, Braverman talks with filmmakers Elyse Steinberg and Josh Kriegman, two of the directors of Sundance favorite The Fight (Eli B. Despres is the third director). The film follows a team of ACLU lawyers as they take on some of the biggest civil rights issues impacting the United States over the past few years, ranging from immigration to abortion, and from discrimination against LGBTQ+ communities to voting rights.

The discussion covers how the team first gained access to the ACLU and then followed the lawyers over several years to chart the progress of important cases. The directors also discuss how they funded the project and how the current COVID-19 pandemic is impacting filmmaking and distribution.

To see this and earlier episodes of Westdoc Online, click here.

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

