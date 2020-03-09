People/Biz

A+E Networks moves from live to virtual upfront presentations due to "current environment"

A+E Networks is "reimagining" its upcoming upfront, scheduled for March 25, by hosting its first "virtual upfront" as concerns around the global COVID-19 situation escalate. The virtual agency presentations, commencing the ...
March 9, 2020

A+E Networks is “reimagining” its upcoming upfront, scheduled for March 25, by hosting its first “virtual upfront” as concerns around the global COVID-19 situation escalate.

The virtual agency presentations, commencing the week of March 23,  will showcase the network’s recent “successes, programming, talent and plans” in a “new” way.

“We’re ready to showcase our portfolio of high-performing mega-brands, recapping some of the amazing success we’ve had in the last year, previewing upcoming shows we’re excited about, introducing our incredible roster of talent, and outlining our plans for 2021 across A&E, History and Lifetime,” A+E Networks’ group president Paul Buccieri (pictured) said in a statement.

He added: “The health, safety and well-being of our clients, colleagues and our industry is our top priority. A+E Networks is leaning-in to our culture of flexibility – one of the business mandates to operate in today’s world, and certainly a necessity underscored in our current environment.”

Buccieri said the upfront is “just one part” of the network’s 52-week strategy. “Whether in person or in the form of a virtual presentation, the Upfront is part of a comprehensive, year-long communications effort between our dedicated sales force and our ad sales customers,” he continued.

A+E is one of the first network groups to announce moving to a virtual model for their upfront presentations, but with many of them slated for late March and further into April and May, odds are that more will follow.

(With files from Barry Walsh)

