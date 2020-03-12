Westdoc Online features “Recorder” filmmaker Matt Wolf

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode features filmmaker Matt Wolf, the director of Recorder: The Marian Stokes Project and Spaceship Earth, which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

In his chat with Chuck Braverman, Wolf discusses how he came upon the story of Marian Stokes, a wealthy recluse and activist-turned-archivist who, by taping numerous TV channels 24 hours a day for 35 years, compiled hundreds of thousands of hours of television news and programming on close to 72,000 VHS and Betamax tapes. With the collection turned over to The Internet Archive for digitizing, Wolf talked to members of Stokes’ family and others close to her to get a sense of her compulsion to document history – and its gatekeepers – in this way.

Wolf also discusses how he came into the world of documentary filmmaking, his previous work – including a doc on cult music hero Arthur Russell – and his most recent project, Spaceship Earth, which will receive theatrical distribution through Neon.

This, and all previous episodes of the Westdoc Online series, can be found at the official website.