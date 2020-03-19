Snapchat, Sirens Media prep Nikita Dragun docuseries

Snapchat is set to premiere the docuseries Nikita Unfiltered, about transgender YouTube influencer Nikita Dragun, this Saturday (March 21).

The 10-episode series, produced by ITV America-owned Sirens Media, follows Dragun as she reveals a “vulnerable new side” of herself.

Each daily episode is five minutes in length, and airs globally on the platform’s Discovery page.

Nikita Unfiltered joins Snapchat’s growing unscripted library. In April, the video messaging platform commissioned a number of new series for its vertical video content platform Snap, including While Black, Compton Dreams and Stranded with Sam and Colby.

Los Angeles-based Sirens Media, meanwhile, has produced unscripted, reality and documentary content for myriad broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, with series such as The Real Houses of New Jersey (season 10 on Bravo) and Cheap Eats (six seasons on Cooking Channel), as well as upcoming projects for Netflix and Quibi.

The prodco also has shows in development with networks such as TNT, Comedy Central, E!, Bravo and more.