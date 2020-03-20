Discovery, Science Channel fast tracks “Pandemic: COVID-19″ special

Sister networks Discovery Channel and Science Channel have commissioned ITN Productions to produce a one-hour documentary special that will provide insights for the global health crisis of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Titled Pandemic: COVID-19,the fast-turnaround special will speak with experts in medicine, from academia, government officials and patients on the pandemic’s origins, shed light on its treatment and transmission, and how it rapidly spread throughout Wuhan, China and beyond.

The special will also look to answer whether the U.S. is prepared to face the rapidly spreading virus, and whether those leading the fight can find answers and a possible cure.

For ITN, executive producers are Ian Russell and Sarah Jane Cohen, and producer is Nick Powell. For Discovery and Science Channel, Gretchen Eisele is executive producer.

Pandemic: COVID-19 is slated to air March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Science Channel.