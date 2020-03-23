ProgramBuyer launches MIPTV digital stand 

Non-transactional screening site ProgramBuyer is debuting a new free feature on its portal for releases previously destined for MIPTV ’20.

Launching on March 30, the feature allows any distributor, current subscriber or not, to showcase content that would have premiered at the Cannes television market, prior to its COVID-19 related cancellation. The new service was driven by demand to shift digitally, and to allow for buyers to source content online quickly to fill gaps in schedules caused by productions shutting down.

ProgramBuyer will upload information and screeners on distributor branded pages, and new digital program catalogs on individual pages, at no charge.

Existing clients using the new feature include Red Arrow Studios International and Beyond Distribution, while new distributors trying the service for the first time include France Télévisions Distribution, Mediterraneo Mediaset España Group, and Canamedia.

“Every industry is having its own unique challenges at the moment but ProgramBuyer is perfectly placed to continue supporting the buying and selling of global content from desktops. Not only do we already have 75,000+ hours of content from 125 distributors already in the system for screening, but the swift addition of this new feature will help ensure that all the new programming that would have launched in Cannes can still be promoted, supplementing the on-going marketing efforts of the distributors’ teams,” said ProgramBuyer co-founder Roz Parker (pictured) in a statement.