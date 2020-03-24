Unscripted

Quibi, Leftfield Pictures prep “Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand”

By
March 24, 2020

Short-form streamer Quibi has greenlit the docuseries Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand from ITV America-owned Leftfield Pictures.

The series features Greenhand (pictured left), a renowned cannabis artist whose “smokeable creations” have attracted A-list clientele.

In each episode, Greenhand connects with a different celebrity “weed enthusiast” to make their “wildest joint dreams come true.”

Featured talent include Hannibal Burress (right), Bella Thorne, Blake Anderson, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches. Viewers will get a glimpse into Greenhand’s process as he applies his expertise in the worlds of cannabis, engineering and art.

Every episode culminates with Greenhand presenting a “jaw-dropping” creation to his celebrity client.

Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand is produced in association with BoomTown Content Co.

Gretchen Palek, Shawn Witt and Karen Kunkel Young are executive producers for Leftfield, while Mark Efman serves as executive producer for BoomTown.

Greenhand is also an executive producer.

