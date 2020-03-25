Exclusive: Gravitas Ventures takes rights to “Public Enemy Number One”

Indie film rights distributor Gravitas Ventures, a division of Red Arrow Studios, has acquired the North American rights to the Robert Rippberger-directed documentary Public Enemy Number One.

Produced by Aletheia Films in association with Natural 9 Entertainment, the doc looks to spotlight the politics behind the multi-billion dollar war on drugs, focusing on major shifts in drug policy and culture from the Nixon administration to modern day.

Alongside an appearance by seminal rapper-turned-actor Ice-T (Law & Order: SVU) and a group of renowned policy activists, Public Enemy Number One also examines the war’s lasting effects on racial biases, mass incarceration, and hidden political motives. It also features interviews with three U.S. drug czars, policy makers, founders of the “Just Say No” movement and journalist Dan Baum.

The film, which most recently picked up the best producer and storyteller awards at the DOCLA Festival, is slated for release June 2020.

Public Enemy Number One is executive produced by Ice T, Phil Viardo, Jeff Androsky of Natural 9 Entertainment; Wes Hull and Dave Lugo of El Ride Productions; and Jerry Szycer. Chis Chiari of King of Quality Productions is producer.

Tony Piantedosi, vice president of acquisitions, negotiated the deal on behalf of GravitasVentures.