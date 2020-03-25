Netflix lines up returning reality series “Love is Blind,” “The Circle”

The Circle, from Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, and Kinetic Content’s Love is Blind will both return to Netflix for two new seasons.

Love is Blind (pictured), a dating experiment show that was No. 1 on Netflix in the U.S., UK, Germany, Australia and Canada, is currently casting season two in Chicago. A third season will follow.

Hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey will return, overseeing a new flock of singles as they look to find their true loves – without every actually seeing them. When the connections are made, a proposal follows, even though the two have never met. The series then goes on to follow the pair during wedding planning to see if the dating experiment was a success.

Executive producers for the show are Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith for Kinetic Content.

Meanwhile, Netflix is bringing plenty more of The Circle to the platform, with the Brazilian version of the reality format recently released and the French version dropping soon. The U.S. version, meanwhile, has also been recommissioned for two more seasons, with host Michelle Buteau returning to oversee a new group of contestants and catfish.

The format, which was created by Studio Lambert, will see new strategies, challenges and twists as contestants compete to win the US$100,000 cash prize, all while living in separate apartments and engaging with one another through social media-like profile pictures and messaging.

The series is executive produced by Tim Harcourt for Studio Lambert, as well as Richard Foster and Chet Fenster for Motion Content Group.