Disney+ trots out “Elephant” doc in time for Earth Month

Disney+ is rolling out the release of Elephant, a Disneynature doc directed by Mark Linfield, and co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Silverback Films’ co-founder Alastair Fothergill, in conjunction with two other projects slated for April 3, in commemoration of Earth Month.

The film (pictured), which follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as their herd treks hundreds of miles across the Kalahari Desert, is narrated by Meghan Markle, actor and current Duchess of Sussex. It will join the previously announced Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, and Disneynature’s theatrical release from last year, Penguins, on the Disney+ slate in early April.

Elephant is produced by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz and Roy Conli, while Dolphin Reef is helmed by Silverback Films co-founder Keith Scholey. The latter follows Pacific bottlenose dolphin Echo as it attempts to find its place in dolphin society.

Other films to be featured on the service during Earth Month stem from the National Geographic roster and includes America’s National Parks, Wild Yellowstone, The Flood, Jane, Before the Floods, Planet of the Birds, Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures, Kingdom of the White Wolf, Tree Climbing Lions, Hostile Planet and Wild Russia.