Docs

Disney+ trots out “Elephant” doc in time for Earth Month

Disney+ is rolling out the release of Elephant, a Disneynature doc directed by Mark Linfield, and co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Silverback Films’ co-founder Alastair Fothergill, in conjunction with two other ...
By
March 26, 2020

Disney+ is rolling out the release of Elephant, a Disneynature doc directed by Mark Linfield, and co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Silverback Films’ co-founder Alastair Fothergill, in conjunction with two other projects slated for April 3, in commemoration of Earth Month.

The film (pictured), which follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as their herd treks hundreds of miles across the Kalahari Desert, is narrated by Meghan Markle, actor and current Duchess of Sussex. It will join the previously announced Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, and Disneynature’s theatrical release from last year, Penguins, on the Disney+ slate in early April.

Elephant is produced by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz and Roy Conli, while Dolphin Reef is helmed by Silverback Films co-founder Keith Scholey. The latter follows Pacific bottlenose dolphin Echo as it attempts to find its place in dolphin society.

Other films to be featured on the service during Earth Month stem from the National Geographic roster and includes America’s National Parks, Wild Yellowstone, The Flood, Jane, Before the Floods, Planet of the Birds, Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures, Kingdom of the White Wolf, Tree Climbing Lions, Hostile Planet and Wild Russia.

TAGS:
, , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Expedition with Steve Backshall
    People/Biz

    Weathering the storm: Broadcasters talk shifting schedules, pausing production amid COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    March 24, 2020
  • BanffBackground2
    People/Biz

    Banff World Media Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
    By Jordan Pinto
    March 23, 2020
  • Netflix Hollywood HQ
    People/Biz

    Netflix creates US$100M fund to support workers amid COVID-19 “crisis”
    By Jillian Morgan
    March 20, 2020
  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    MIPTV launches “online experience” following cancellation
    By Jillian Morgan
    March 18, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search