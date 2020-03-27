Unscripted

ITV spring schedule offers new event shows, factual series

UK commercial broadcaster ITV is shoring up its schedule to offer an escape from the COVID-19 crisis, from shiny floor shows like Britain’s Got Talent to new factual series The Secrets of the ...
By
March 27, 2020

UK commercial broadcaster ITV is shoring up its schedule to offer an escape from the COVID-19 crisis, from shiny floor shows like Britain’s Got Talent to new factual series The Secrets of the Driving Test.

Every Saturday evening ITV will broadcast new event shows, inspired by Saturday Night Takeaway‘s success. Coming soon are the returning Britain’s Got Talent from Thames TV and Syco Entertainment, a primetime take on a daytime hit The Chase Beat the Chasers from ITV Studios label Potato, and  later in the spring, Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow from Talkback, part of Fremantle.

New factual entertainment shows include Gordon Gino & Fred’s Road Trip (pictured) and Absolutely India: Mancs to Mumbai from MultiStory Media, as well as Curve Media’s The Secrets of the Driving Test. Returning titles include Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh.

Two documentaries will air on ITV that mark 75-year anniversaries, including BBC Studios’ The Queen at War for the anniversary of VE day, and MultiStory Media’s Return to Belsen with Jonathan Dimbleby marking the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp.

Afternoons of quiz shows include Tenable, Tipping Point and The Chase, presented by Bradley Walsh, and in the early evening, new series Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family from Gameface Productions, part of ITV Studios. Who Wants to be a Millionaire also returns in spring.

On ITV’s digital channels, ITV2 will bring back The BacheloretteCelebrity Dinner DateThe Real Housewives of AtlantaFerne McCann: First Time Mum and Dinner Date.

Over on ITV3, genealogy series Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey will air, as will Rising Damp Forever, a documentary that digs into the archives to tell the story of the classic sitcom.

New shows coming to ITV4 include Giant Lobster Hunters and The Motorbike Show.

“ITV’s aims are to serve up as much information, guidance and entertainment as possible to help people to get through this extraordinary time,” said Kevin Lygo, ITV director of tTelevision. “We hope Saturday night entertainment like Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent and In For a Penny continue to entertain millions of people on a Saturday night, and factual offerings from Harry’s Heroes to Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip will offer some comfort and escapism in the weeks ahead.”

TAGS:
, , , , ,

Top Stories

  • G100Thumb
    Documentary

    The Cream of the Crop: Realscreen’s Global 100
    By Realscreen Staff
    March 27, 2020
  • Orangutan Jungle School
    Unscripted

    Weathering the storm: Film, TV distributors find opportunities amid crisis
    By Daniele Alcinii
    March 25, 2020
  • Expedition with Steve Backshall
    Unscripted

    Weathering the storm: Broadcasters talk shifting schedules, pausing production amid COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    March 24, 2020
  • Netflix Hollywood HQ
    Unscripted

    Netflix creates US$100M fund to support workers amid COVID-19 “crisis”
    By Jillian Morgan
    March 20, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , ,
    About The Author

    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search