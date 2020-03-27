ITV spring schedule offers new event shows, factual series

UK commercial broadcaster ITV is shoring up its schedule to offer an escape from the COVID-19 crisis, from shiny floor shows like Britain’s Got Talent to new factual series The Secrets of the Driving Test.

Every Saturday evening ITV will broadcast new event shows, inspired by Saturday Night Takeaway‘s success. Coming soon are the returning Britain’s Got Talent from Thames TV and Syco Entertainment, a primetime take on a daytime hit The Chase Beat the Chasers from ITV Studios label Potato, and later in the spring, Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow from Talkback, part of Fremantle.

New factual entertainment shows include Gordon Gino & Fred’s Road Trip (pictured) and Absolutely India: Mancs to Mumbai from MultiStory Media, as well as Curve Media’s The Secrets of the Driving Test. Returning titles include Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh.

Two documentaries will air on ITV that mark 75-year anniversaries, including BBC Studios’ The Queen at War for the anniversary of VE day, and MultiStory Media’s Return to Belsen with Jonathan Dimbleby marking the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp.

Afternoons of quiz shows include Tenable, Tipping Point and The Chase, presented by Bradley Walsh, and in the early evening, new series Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family from Gameface Productions, part of ITV Studios. Who Wants to be a Millionaire also returns in spring.

On ITV’s digital channels, ITV2 will bring back The Bachelorette, Celebrity Dinner Date, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Dinner Date.

Over on ITV3, genealogy series Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey will air, as will Rising Damp Forever, a documentary that digs into the archives to tell the story of the classic sitcom.

New shows coming to ITV4 include Giant Lobster Hunters and The Motorbike Show.

“ITV’s aims are to serve up as much information, guidance and entertainment as possible to help people to get through this extraordinary time,” said Kevin Lygo, ITV director of tTelevision. “We hope Saturday night entertainment like Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent and In For a Penny continue to entertain millions of people on a Saturday night, and factual offerings from Harry’s Heroes to Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip will offer some comfort and escapism in the weeks ahead.”