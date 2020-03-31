Critics Choice Real TV Awards extends submissions deadline amid coronavirus pandemic

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and non-fiction producers’ trade body NPACT have extended the submissions timeline for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards looks to celebrate the creators behind the best unscripted, docuseries, and reality content that broadcast, cable and streaming platforms have to offer.

Submissions opened on Feb. 19 and will now be accepted through May 15, with nominations to be announced on June 8. Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners – as determined by a vote of the CCA membership – will be unveiled on June 29, with the final event format still to be determined.

Eligible programs for nomination must have at least six episodes premiere between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 to at least 50% of the total potential U.S. television market.

CCA will monitor all awards submissions for the second annual event and select the nominees in all competitive categories, while NPACT will select the non-competitive discretionary awards. A nominating committee of CCA members with factual experience will determine the nominees.

The award show’s inaugural year boasted 28 competitive categories, handing out awards for competition series, game shows, culinary and natural history programs, among other groupings. Netflix, which had the most nominations of any network or platform, also claimed the most awards, with nine in total and four going to Queer Eye alone.