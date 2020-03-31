Media Ranch signs with ICM Partners

Montreal-based unscripted format production and distribution company Media Ranch has inked a deal with talent agency ICM Partners for U.S. representation.

The deal is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the U.S. ICM Partners will handle the company’s portfolio of formats and programs.

Media Ranch recently signed 10 global deals for Watch!, a new entertainment game show format. The series is in production in Germany, while Banijay Group’s Bunim-Murray Productions is currently shopping the format in the U.S.

Media Ranch also distributes third-party formats, including Danish broadcaster DR’s unscripted format catalog, which includes Judge For One Day and Comedy on the Edge. The company also brought the celebrity prank-show Surprise Surprise back after 30 years. It’s set to launch on France 2 in spring 2020.

The Canadian company also has a format incubator, Horsepower, that helps rising producers create unique formats for worldwide distribution and production.