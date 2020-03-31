People/Biz

Media Ranch signs with ICM Partners

Montreal-based unscripted format production and distribution company Media Ranch has inked a deal with talent agency ICM Partners for U.S. representation. The deal is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen ...
By
March 31, 2020

Montreal-based unscripted format production and distribution company Media Ranch has inked a deal with talent agency ICM Partners for U.S. representation.

The deal is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the U.S. ICM Partners will handle the company’s portfolio of formats and programs.

Media Ranch recently signed 10 global deals for Watch!, a new entertainment game show format. The series is in production in Germany, while Banijay Group’s Bunim-Murray Productions is currently shopping the format in the U.S.

Media Ranch also distributes third-party formats, including Danish broadcaster DR’s unscripted format catalog, which includes Judge For One Day and Comedy on the Edge. The company also brought the celebrity prank-show Surprise Surprise back after 30 years. It’s set to launch on France 2 in spring 2020.

The Canadian company also has a format incubator, Horsepowerthat helps rising producers create unique formats for worldwide distribution and production.

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • IMG_2907-Post-B&W
    People/Biz

    Weathering the storm: The freelance perspective
    By Jillian Morgan
    March 30, 2020
  • G100Thumb
    Documentary

    The Cream of the Crop: Realscreen’s Global 100
    By Realscreen Staff
    March 27, 2020
  • Orangutan Jungle School
    People/Biz

    Weathering the storm: Film, TV distributors find opportunities amid crisis
    By Daniele Alcinii
    March 25, 2020
  • Expedition with Steve Backshall
    People/Biz

    Weathering the storm: Broadcasters talk shifting schedules, pausing production amid COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    March 24, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search