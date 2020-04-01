People/Biz

American Documentary to provide rapid response grants to doc community

American Documentary, the nonprofit organization behind PBS strand ‘POV,’ is re-opening its Artist Emergency Fund for the indie documentary community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The adapted fund of more than ...
April 1, 2020

American Documentary, the nonprofit organization behind PBS strand ‘POV,’ is re-opening its Artist Emergency Fund for the indie documentary community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adapted fund of more than $US100,000 will provide one time, “rapid response” grants of up to US$500 to assist artists with basic needs such as food, immediate health needs and insurance premiums.

Applications are now open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the fund is expired.

“Last year when we ran the pilot, the need for a fund of this kind was already substantial. During this pandemic, the need is critical ” said Justine Nagan, executive producer/executive director of POV/ American Documentary. “We are just beginning to see how COVID-19 is affecting filmmakers, especially those from marginalized communities. Canceled premieres, halted production and broader systemic issues are profoundly affecting filmmakers from healthcare to housing security. This adapted COVID AEF is designed for quick turnaround grants to support filmmakers and their families’ physical health.”

In its pilot year, the fund distributed more than $20,000 and directly supported 25 artists with medical bills, housing and stopgap support amidst career instability.

