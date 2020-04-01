Quibi to launch “Fresh Dressed” from Magical Elves, 3 Arts

Mobile streamer Quibi continues its non-fiction rollout with a Magical Elves- and 3 Arts Entertainment-produced series following designer and tailor, Fresh, as he outfits his A-list clients.

Fresh Dressed (working title) will feature Fresh’s celebrity clientele, including Lena Waithe, Kevin Hart, John Legend, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union and more.

Fresh, born Patrick Henry, is a luxury designer with the label Richfresh, and has changed the narrative of black entrepreneurship in the fashion industry. He grew up between Little Rock, Arizona and Memphis, Tennessee, and moved to Los Angeles in 2013. He worked with designer Ermenegildo Zegna before launching his own business, and became known for his use of color and excellent tailoring.

Magical Elves’ Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon are executive producers and Dunia McNeily and Luke Dillon are executive producing for 3 Arts. Fresh and Eli Gill are also executive producers on the series.