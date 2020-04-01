Unscripted

Quibi to launch “Fresh Dressed” from Magical Elves, 3 Arts

Mobile streamer Quibi continues its non-fiction rollout with a Magical Elves- and 3 Arts Entertainment-produced series following designer and tailor, Fresh, as he outfits his A-list clients. Fresh Dressed (working title) will ...
By
April 1, 2020

Mobile streamer Quibi continues its non-fiction rollout with a Magical Elves- and 3 Arts Entertainment-produced series following designer and tailor, Fresh, as he outfits his A-list clients.

Fresh Dressed (working title) will feature Fresh’s celebrity clientele, including Lena Waithe, Kevin Hart, John Legend, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union and more.

Fresh, born Patrick Henry, is a luxury designer with the label Richfresh, and has changed the narrative of black entrepreneurship in the fashion industry. He grew up between Little Rock, Arizona and Memphis, Tennessee, and moved to Los Angeles in 2013. He worked with designer Ermenegildo Zegna before launching his own business, and became known for his use of color and excellent tailoring.

Magical Elves’ Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon are executive producers and Dunia McNeily and Luke Dillon are executive producing for 3 Arts. Fresh and Eli Gill are also executive producers on the series.

    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
