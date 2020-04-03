Extra: Vincent TV adds head of sales; Nippon TV offers to “Mute It”

Vincent TV hires sales exec

Benelux prodco Vincent TV has named Cynthia Kennedy as head of sales.

Formerly an SVP at Talpa Global, Kennedy takes up her role with immediate effect.

Vincent TV, established in 2014, creates and produces TV formats focused on humor, talent and topical stories. It’s output includes Verdict on Demand, Legal House Call and Palace for a Penny, as well as importing third-party formats for adaptation in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Nippon TV’s offers up Mute It to int’l broadcasters

Japan’s Nippon Television Network Corporation has started offering worldwide format rights to its new game show Mute It!

Each episode of the 30-minute to 120-minute family-friendly studio-based game show takes contestants through four stages of games in the Hall of Silence, a custom-built giant studio with challenges and sound traps surrounding them. The one rule is not to make any sound, otherwise the Sound Watchman shows up to take the contestant away. The one who makes it through all four stages receives a large money prize.

The format was created for and produced by Nippon TV in Japan.