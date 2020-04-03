Unscripted

TLC, Sharp Entertainment prep limited series “90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined”

TLC is set to air a special, limited series of its 90 Day Fiancé franchise this April, exploring how some of the series’ favorite couples are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. 90 Day Fiancé: ...
By
April 3, 2020

TLC is set to air a special, limited series of its 90 Day Fiancé franchise this April, exploring how some of the series’ favorite couples are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined combines self-shot footage and remote video interviews with producers to see how the couples’ “lives and love” are being challenged by the coronavirus.

The 5 x 60-minute series, which includes dozens of couples and individuals from the series launch through to today, begins airing April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” said Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, in a statement. “So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company.

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • tom_brisley.1000x666
    Unscripted

    Weathering the storm: Producers on keeping the ‘wheels running’
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 2, 2020
  • IMG_2907-Post-B&W
    Unscripted

    Weathering the storm: The freelance perspective
    By Jillian Morgan
    March 30, 2020
  • G100Thumb
    Documentary

    The Cream of the Crop: Realscreen’s Global 100
    By Realscreen Staff
    March 27, 2020
  • Orangutan Jungle School
    Unscripted

    Weathering the storm: Film, TV distributors find opportunities amid crisis
    By Daniele Alcinii
    March 25, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search