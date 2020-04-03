TLC, Sharp Entertainment prep limited series “90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined”

TLC is set to air a special, limited series of its 90 Day Fiancé franchise this April, exploring how some of the series’ favorite couples are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined combines self-shot footage and remote video interviews with producers to see how the couples’ “lives and love” are being challenged by the coronavirus.

The 5 x 60-minute series, which includes dozens of couples and individuals from the series launch through to today, begins airing April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” said Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, in a statement. “So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company.