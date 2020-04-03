TNT accelerates premiere of The Content Group’s “Shaq Life”

WarnerMedia-owned pay-TV network TNT has accelerated the premiere date of lifestyle docuseries Shaq Life from Steve Michaels’ The Content Group.

As previously announced, the docuseries chronicles four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal’s pursuit to “become the ultimate father, athlete, DJ and businessman.”

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, Shaq Life will follow The Big Aristotle as he explores his passions off the court. The series will see a revolving cast of famous faces joining the 7-foot-1 former NBA center from their respective homes to watch some of Shaq’s favorite films from while providing unique commentary. In addition, Shaq and friends will compete against one another in boredom busters and dance along to a DJ session.

In addition, the series will capture Shaq as he tours the globe to establish himself as a DJ while navigating his partnership with a controversial franchise, trains with professional fighters for his first-ever MMA grappling match and raises his six children.

Shaq is currently an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA.

The Content Group’s Michaels, Jodi Flynn and James Macnab serve as producers. Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures; Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and Rory Karpf serve as executive producers. Karpf is also showrunner.

“Now more than ever, families are seeking out ways to connect, find comfort and be entertained,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS, and truTV, in a statement. “In these challenging times, our aim is to go the extra mile to provide uplifting programming and Shaq, with his trademark extraordinary energy and enthusiasm, jumped at the chance to welcome viewers into his life.”

Shaq Life premieres April 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT. Check out a trailer below: