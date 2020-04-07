Extra: BBC to air “The Big Night In”; ZDF distributes “Countdown to Surrender”

BBC to celebrate UK’s community spirit in The Big Night In

BBC Studios Entertainment is to produce a live three-hour special set to celebrate the UK’s community spirit and resilience that is keeping the nation going during the global COVID-19 pandemic for BBC1.

In partnership with BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, The Big Night In will feature a number of Britain’s favorite celebrities as they support, entertain and help audiences during these uncertain times.

The one-off live special will include surprises, prizes, live music performances from each artists’ home, and famous faces coming together to do what they can to uplift the spirits of the nation.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be producing what will be an incredible night of TV filled with entertainment and emotion,” said Suzy Lamb, managing director of entertainment and music at BBC Studios, in a statement. “This will be a chance to show our appreciation to all the services and heroes, while uniting two amazing charities, BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief for the first time ever.”

The Big Night In is executive produced by Peter Davey and Colin Hopkins for BBC Studios Entertainment. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, and Kate Phillips, controller of BBC Entertainment commissioning for BBC1. The commissioner for the BBC is Katie Taylor.

The special will broadcast on BBC1 on April 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

ZDF takes WWII doc global

ZDF Enterprises is in charge of the worldwide distribution of Countdown to Surrender: The Last 100 Days (pictured).

Spiegel TV and ZDF Enterprises co-produced the 3 x 50-minute documentary series, plus a 50-minute special, for ZDF.info and ZDF Enterprises.

Focusing on the last 100 days before the end of the Second World War, from February 1945 onward, the docuseries looks at central events and the apocalyptic weeks before the end of the war in Europe.

Experts in the docuseries who analyze historical context and arrange the days along a timeline include leading historians Peter Longerich and Antony Beevor, experts Heike Görtemaker and T.G. Otte, and scientists Maren Röger and Mirko Drotschmann.

Insight TV provides more entertainment during shelter-in-place

Insight TV is extending its free trial period to 30 days for those consuming more entertainment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offering influencer-led original series and specials, Insight TV can be activated by going to join.insight.tv.

Some of the series available include Modern Day Gladiators, on the world of esports; Vini Vici: A Psytrance (R)Evolution, a doc following the Israeli DJ duo; Story of Masters, where actor Dan Fogler journeys to meet the masters of martial arts; and Car Crews with Supercar Blondie.

A season of Epic Exploring, starring YouTube stars Josh and Cody as they travel the world to find abandoned locations, is available before a new Epic Exploring: Going Local premieres on Insight TV on April 22.