Freeform president Tom Ascheim stepping down, heading to WarnerMedia

Tom Ascheim is stepping down from his role as president of Freeform after six and a half years with the Walt Disney Company-owned network.

The executive (pictured) will remain with Freeform through June, and a successor is yet to be named.

Shortly after news first broke of Ascheim’s departure from Freeform via The Hollywood Reporter, it was confirmed that he would be moving to WarnerMedia, where he will head up its Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics division as president.

The newly formed division incorporates the networks Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and TCM, as well as the studios for Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation.

Ascheim was named as president of Freeform in December 2013, when the network was still functioning under the ABC Family moniker. In the post, he oversaw all original programming and acquisitions, franchise management, marketing, sales and operations, and was responsible for the channel’s strategic and creative direction.

In January 2016, Ascheim oversaw ABC Family’s transformation and rebranding to Freeform.

Prior to joining the Disney fold, Ascheim served in a variety of roles at Viacom, including as VP of Nickelodeon business development and media products, EVP and general manager of Nickelodeon Digital Television Networks, and ultimately as EVP and GM of Nickelodeon Television.

