Kartemquin’s Gordon Quinn out of ICU and recovering after coronavirus battle

After battling COVID-19 since mid-March, Kartemquin Films co-founder and Hoop Dreams producer Gordon Quinn is recovering after being removed from the intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital (NMH).

Quinn was initially placed on a ventilator on March 18 after seemingly contracting the novel coronavirus during a trip to Australia from March 1-4 for the Australian International Documentary Conference.

The 77-year-old Chicago documentary filmmaker began physical therapy once again after being taken off of a ventilator and removed from the ICU on April 7. Doctors now plan to move Quinn to a rehab facility in the next week.

According to updates from the Kartemquin team, Quinn has also revealed a desire to produce a feature-length documentary film about his first-hand experience in battling the coronavirus.

“In all of the uncertainty of this moment, Gordon’s resolve to make a documentary feels so very reassuring,” said Kartemquin executive director Jolene Pinder on the charitable non-profit site CaringBridge.

In response to the lifesaving treatment he received over the perilous three-week period, the Kartemquin artistic director is paying it forward to the medical staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital who helped him and his wife, Meg Gerken, through his hospitalization.

The pair have partnered with Services Employees International Union Healthcare to launch a GoFundMe campaign to purchase meals for the healthcare workers on the frontlines at NMH. The campaign will also seek to provide meals to the staff and patients at the Roseland Community Hospital on Chicago’s South Side, which lost its kitchen as a result of exposure to the coronavirus.

The campaign, which was launched on April 9, has already raised more than US$7,000 of its initial $10,000 goal.