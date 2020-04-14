Awesomeness exec Rebecca Glashow to head up Americas for BBC Studios

Awesomeness TV executive Rebecca Glashow has been named president of the Americas at BBC Studios.

Glashow (pictured) will join the commercial arm of UK pubcaster BBC in June to lead the company’s distribution business activities in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Based in New York, Glashow reports directly to Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution at BBC Studios. She will also work closely alongside Matthew Forde, MD of international production and formats, whose Los Angeles-based production unit produces Dancing With the Stars and the Life Below Zero franchise, among others.

Glashow replaces Ann Sarnoff, who departed BBC Studios America in June 2019 to join Warner Bros. as its chair and CEO.

Most recently, Glashow served as co-head of Viacom’s teen-focused, digital-first media company Awesomeness where she led all business operations and revenue, including sales, marketing, research, distribution, and production. Before this, she was chief strategy and distribution officer at Awesomeness.

Prior to joining Awesomeness, the executive held various leadership roles at Discovery Communications, including SVP of digital distribution and partnerships. Glashow has also held executive roles at Comcast and InDemand.

“Rebecca’s experience, energy, and entrepreneurial instincts make her perfectly placed to lead a new era of BBC Studios in the Americas as we look to take great British content to even wider audiences across the region,” said Dempsey in a statement.