Ontario court approves Beyond International’s acquisition of TCB Media Rights

Following a hearing on the matter, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved the acquisition of UK-headquartered distributor TCB Media Rights by Australian headquartered Beyond International from the court appointed receiver for TCB’s previous owner, Kew Media Group (KMG).

The order was delivered on Tuesday (April 14), with Beyond International subsequently announcing it has, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beyond Entertainment, acquired the entire issued share capital of TCB Media Rights from FTI Consulting Limited, the receiver appointed to oversee the sale of the assets of the ill-fated Canadian superindie, KMG.

The acquisition was originally announced by Beyond at the beginning of April but court documents filed by FTI regarding the acquisition revealed that TCB founder and CEO Paul Heaney did not provide consent for the deal and furthermore, had made a counter offer for the company through a party that also included TCB executive director Dina Subhani.

In the court order, delivered by Justice Markus Koehnen, it is stated that the sales process for TCB began in January of 2020, with 99 “potentially interested parties” initially contacted about the sale. From there, 39 parties executed a non-disclosure agreement that provided them with access to a “virtual data room,” and of those 39, 35 were given access to that room, and ultimately two offers were received, with the Beyond offer coming in at a price 5% higher than the other, from the party that included Heaney and Subhani.

According to the court documents, the acquisition comes at a price of £2.1 million, structured in two parts, with Beyond set to purchase all the shares of TCB for £1.52 million, as well as repay debt from TCB to Kew Media Group of £578,000.

“This acquisition further strengthens Beyond’s business both domestically and internationally,” said Mikael Borglund, managing director of Beyond, in a statement.

“TCB Media Rights’ extensive catalogue of non-scripted factual programming is extremely complementary to ours, with many of the same customers worldwide and ongoing relationships with producers in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.”

As for how TCB will exist under the Beyond umbrella, Borglund added: “Beyond Distribution and TCB Media Rights will continue to operate as full-service distribution companies for the foreseeable future, and I am looking forward to welcoming the TCB Media Rights team to the Beyond Group.”

(With files from Jordan Pinto, Playback)