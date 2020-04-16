European producer Asacha Media Group launches, plots non-scripted programming

European content creator and producer Asacha Media Group has launched with backing from Oaktree Capital Management.

Headquartered in Paris, Asachia Media Group will produce reality series, factual programming and documentaries in addition to kids’ entertainment and scripted series and films.

The company stated it is predominately focused on the “international demand” for non-English scripted content for both non-linear and traditional platforms.

Asacha Media Group will operate across the EMEA region, with a core focus on France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Central and Eastern Europe. It will also do business in further territories such as the UK, the Nordics, the Middle East and Turkey.

The newly minted producer is led by founding partners and co-CEOs Marina Williams (pictured left) and Gaspard de Chavagnac (right), who have held numerous C-level positions at European media companies such as Endemol Shine Group and Zodiak Media Group.

Marc-Antoine d’Halluin, currently CEO of MBC Group in the Middle East and formerly CEO of Zodiak Media Group, is the third founding partner and takes a non-executive role as vice chairman of the company’s supervisory board.

Asacha Media Group has partnered with Italian production houses Picomedia and Stand By Me, as well as French producer Mintee Studio, acquiring a majority stake in the three companies, which have combined annual revenues of approximately €50 million (US$54.5 million).

Roberto Sessa, founder of scripted producer Picomedia, will continue in his role at the company and joins Asacha Media Group’s supervisory board.

Stand By Me, founded by Italian screenwriter, director and television producer Simona Ercolani, is behind a slate of factual titles, reality series, kids programming and documentaries.

Ercolani will now serve as group chief creative officer of entertainment, factual and kids for the new company, while continuing to lead Stand By Me as CEO and creative director.

Stand By Me stakeholders Francesco Nespega and Giuliano Tranquilli will also become shareholders of Asacha Media Group along with Ercolani.

Premium scripted producer Mintee Studio is founded and led by by Asacha Media Group founding partner and co-CEO de Chavagnac.

All founding partners and acquired production companies’ founders are also investing in Asacha Media Group next to Oaktree.

With equity support from Oaktree, Asacha Media Group is currently in negotiations to acquire additional production companies in major markets across the EMEA region.

The company stated it will also pursue “ambitious growth” through joint ventures and start-ups across its key markets, as well as “organically building” its IP creation, packaging and production business.

“Asacha Media Group’s aim is to become an international leader in content creation and production with the financial support and business development expertise of Oaktree,” said de Chavagnac in a statement. “We are launching with three first-rate companies that have proven track records and exceptional talent, and we have the resources to quickly expand our international footprint.”

Williams added: “Asacha Media Group is building a powerful cross-border partnership of closely-aligned talent, who will each share a stake in the overall business. This model provides us with the expertise and geographical reach needed to deliver world class content to a diversity of international platforms with wide-ranging budgets.”