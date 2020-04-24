Docs

Charades takes “The Painter and the Thief,” “Spaceship Earth” around the world

Distribution company Neon and France-based sales house Charades have partnered to bring Sundance documentary selections The Painter and The Thief and Spaceship Earth to international audiences.
April 24, 2020

Distribution company Neon and France-based sales house Charades have partnered to bring Sundance documentary selections The Painter and The Thief and Spaceship Earth to international audiences.

Using similar unique distribution methods as Spaceship Earth, Charades and Neon will provide distributors with a marketing package and model to adapt the films to their own markets.

Non Stop Entertainment for Scandinavia and Madman in Australia have already signed on. Additional territories are in discussion, according to the distributors.

Spaceship Earth is already slated for a theatrical debut in the U.S. May 8 at participating drive-ins, and select cities will have cityscape projections to allow residents to watch from a safe distance.

There is no launch date yet for The Painter and The Thief, which tells the story of a Czech painter Barbora Kysilkova and the thief who stole her paintings from an Oslo art gallery. The film is directed by Benjamin Ree.

“We are thrilled to be on board of this fresh and engaging initiative to take those topical films to audiences in such a particular context,” said Carole Baraton, co-associate of Charades, in a statement. “We look forward to working hand in hand with our talented friends at Neon and local distributors to replicate this very timely cinematic model.”

 

