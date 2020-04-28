HBO Max to be available on Apple devices at launch

WarnerMedia’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max will be made available on Apple devices when it debuts this May

As previously announced, HBO Max will roll out on May 27 with 10,000 hours of premium content, including the entire HBO service, franchises, previous and current Warner Bros. titles and originals — including a roster of unscripted series and documentaries.

At launch HBO Max will be fully integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV. Existing HBO Now customers currently billed through the App Store and HBO subscribers through Apple TV channels will be able to log in and access HBO Max at no additional charge.

New HBO Max customers, meanwhile, will be able to subscribe directly via the app.

HBO Max will also be made available at launch through other distributors, including AT&T, Charter and YouTube TV, as well as directly through the HBO Max website.

The streaming service will be priced at US$14.99 per month.

“As we prepare for the launch of HBO Max, our focus remains on making it as widely available as possible for customers seeking out this best-in-class streaming experience,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution, in a statement. “The availability to HBO Max across Apple devices is a great addition to our distribution offering and will provide seamless access for millions of customers.”

On launch day, HBO Max subscribers will have access to non-scripted originals including the previously-announced underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary, kids’ crafting competition series Craftopia, and Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s music industry sexual assault documentary On the Record.

The streamer will also pull from WarnerMedia’s library of “fan favorites,” with titles from CNN, TNT, TBS and truTV, including CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

After its launch, Max Originals will continue to premiere on the streamer at a “regular cadence” through summer and fall, including the previously announced Friends unscripted cast reunion special and Amy Schumer’s three-part documentary series Expecting Amy.

With files from Jillian Morgan