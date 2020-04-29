Attraction VP Judith Beauchemin to depart

Veteran production executive Judith Beauchemin has stepped down from her post as VP English content at Attraction to pursue new professional opportunities outside of TV.

Beauchemin (pictured) – who first joined the prodco previously known as CMJ Productions II in 2002 – has played a pivotal role in helping grow the Montreal-based media group over the years, working closely with CMJ founder John Kuyk to help build the company from the ground up. She was appointed as president of CMJ in 2017 following Kuyk’s decision to step down from that role but continue with the company in a strategic capacity.

Following Montreal-based Attraction’s acquisition of CMJ in 2016, the beginning of January 2020 saw Attraction announce it would bring CMJ under its banner, with Beauchemin’s role shifting from CMJ president to VP of English content and VP of corporate integration and efficiency.

In addition to serving as a producer and executive producer on over 500 hours of content from the company for networks such as Discovery, History, Reelz and A+E, Beauchemin is credited with launching CMJ’s post-production division, managing various logistical operations and being instrumental in bridging the gap between CMJ and Attraction. Her last day is April 30.

“I have been thinking for some time about the possibility of change,” Beauchemin said in a statement about the change. “Although stepping down was a tough decision for me, I leave our business in terrific hands with Nicole overseeing the slate we created together. I leave knowing that we are positioned to achieve even greater things. I am incredibly proud of all that we have built over the years. My heartfelt thanks to my colleagues and partners for their support and friendship.”

Looking forward, Toronto-based head of content and business development Nicole Hamilton, who joined the company in 2017, will serve as VP English content, effective immediately.

In her new role, the former Peace Point Entertainment and Temple Street executive will report to president and CEO Richard Speer. She will continue to focus on defining content development strategies and leading business initiatives that drive new revenue for the company.

“Judith has been a valued member of the executive team, and we will miss her greatly,” said Speer in a press release. “Her strategic leadership and creative vision paved the way for seamless integration with CMJ Productions, and her international expertise has helped our company’s growth in English language television. It has been an honor to call her my colleague. We thank her for her terrific work, and we wish her the very best and continued success in the future.”

From Playback Daily’s Lauren Malyk