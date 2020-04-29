Neon elevates Federoff, Zisa

Tom Quinn and Tim League’s New York-based distribution outfit Neon has bolstered its executive ranks with the promotion of Elissa Federoff (pictured, right) as president of distribution.

In addition to Federoff’s appointment, Neon has elevated Christina Zisa (left) to the post of president of publicity. The pair have been with Neon since its inception in January 2017.

Federoff, previously EVP of theatrical distribution, has been overseeing the Apollo 11 distributor’s release strategy across all fiction and documentary titles. The executive has also played a crucial role in ratcheting up Neon’s direct-to-consumer capabilities with virtual cinema.

Prior to joining Neon, Federoff held stints at The Orchard, boutique label Radius, Oscilloscope Laboratories and Lionsgate.

Zisa, meanwhile, previously served as EVP of publicity with responsibility for implementing all awards, events and publicity campaigns for Neon’s film slate, including the Academy Award nominated doc Honeyland.

“Elissa Federoff and Christina Zisa have been the cornerstone to Neon’s success since we launched,” said Neon CEO and founder Tom Quinn in a statement. “Personally and professionally they embody all the things that make Neon a unique and special place for filmmakers and films to thrive. Cinema’s future looks bright with these caretakers at the helm, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.”

On May 8, Neon will launch Matt Wolf‘s Sundance documentary selection Spaceship Earth through unique distribution methods, like drive-ins and pop-up city-scape projections, as well as theater websites.

(Photo credit: Lexie Moreland)