Westdoc Online talks to “Made You Look” director Barry Avrich

Realscreen is partnering with filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Braverman and his Westdoc Online video series, to bring his interviews with acclaimed documentarians and non-fiction content industry figures to its readership.

The latest episode features Toronto-based documentary filmmaker Barry Avrich, helmer of the new art world “whodunit” Made You Look. In his chat with Chuck Braverman, Avrich discusses the making of the film, which examines a scandal that rocked the international art dealing world.

The producer-director also looks back on his recent film about Harvey Weinstein and his fall from the pinnacle of Hollywood, The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst-Kept Secret, and his upcoming doc on Canadian-born music producer David Foster.

To access the latest episode of Westdoc Online and to see past editions, click here.