Vice TV picks up “No Mercy, No Malice” from 44 Blue

Vice TV will premiere No Mercy, No Malice with Professor Scott Galloway, featuring the author, media commentator and scholar, in early May.

The project hails from 44 Blue Productions, which announced establishing a collaboration with Galloway in March.

Galloway is the author of the New York Times bestsellers The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google, and Algebra of Happiness, a book of life advice inspired by his lectures at NYU’s Stern School of Business.

The Vice series will feature Galloway as he dissects the decisions and key players driving the economy against the backdrop of the U.S. response to the COVID-19 crisis. The first episode, slated for May 7, will focus on bailout packages emerging during the pandemic.

“Out of every crisis, voices emerge from unlikely places to help us understand how we can build a better future — I am not one of those voices,” said Galloway in a statement. “However, we aim to speak truth to power and deliver a data-driven, unfiltered look at today’s business news and the forces shaping society.”

“With everyone from executives to small business owners, and entrepreneurs — in fact all Americans — worried about the economic impact of COVID-19, it is the perfect time for Scott Galloway’s x-ray vision to break down the fearless truth and lies about businesses and their impact on our everyday lives,” said Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager for Vice Television. “It is more critical than ever to welcome Scott and his avid fans from all the other mediums he has conquered to Vice TV as we continue to bring strong voices to television in this unprecedented time.”

Executive producers are Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, John Ferracane, David Hale and Dan Snook for 44 Blue Productions. Co-executive producers are Scott Galloway and Greg Shove for Section4.