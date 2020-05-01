Formats

Fox sets “Celebrity Watch Party” based on UK format “Gogglebox”

Fox has ordered the self-shot unscripted series Celebrity Watch Party based on the global format Gogglebox from UK production house Studio Lambert. In each 60-minute episode, viewers will  step into the homes of celebrities ...
May 1, 2020

Fox has ordered the self-shot unscripted series Celebrity Watch Party based on the global format Gogglebox from UK production house Studio Lambert.

In each 60-minute episode, viewers will  step into the homes of celebrities and their families as they film themselves watching and reacting to the week’s “most interesting” television shows and news events.

The premiere episode includes Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec.

Additional talent participating in the series is expected to be announced at a later date.

The format is produced by Los Angeles- and London-based Studio Lambert, part of All3Media Group.

Becca Walker, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton, Tania Alexander, Tim Harcourt and Stephen Lambert serve as executive producers. The format and tape of Celebrity Watch Party is distributed internationally by All3Media International.

Celebrity Watch Party premieres May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“We’re delighted so many famous people love the idea of this show and want to be part of it,” said Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert in a statement. “It’s a show which asserts the indispensable role of TV in the fabric of people’s lives and the way it’s at the heart of the nation’s weekly conversation, especially in these unusual times.”

Googlebox is produced in more than 35 countries, launching on British pubcaster Channel 4 in 2013. The series sees a returning cast of families and friends comment on the “best and worst television” from their home sofas.

