People/Biz

Parrot Analytics publishes industry guide to survive the coronavirus

Global data analytics firm Parrot Analytics has published an entertainment industry guide on how to survive the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  The guide, titled Navigating COVID-19: Practical Solutions for Thriving, leverages Parrot Analytics’ ...
By
May 4, 2020

Global data analytics firm Parrot Analytics has published an entertainment industry guide on how to survive the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The guide, titled Navigating COVID-19: Practical Solutions for Thriving, leverages Parrot Analytics’ global TV demand dataset to include insights from several senior executives to help digital and linear media executives chart a path for the “unprecedented road” beyond the current pandemic. 

The full report, which gathered insights from some of the industry’s leading decision makers, can be accessed here.

The special report provides a look at the “largest dataset” of global television audience behaviors to reveal how the coronavirus lockdown has already impacted consumption trends across the world.

Insights gathered from within the report reveal that over-the-top services have been provided with an opportunity to grow their operations “due to increased streaming volume,” but must optimize release schedules and content acquisitions in order to prevent churn. Linear broadcasters, meanwhile, can adapt in these uncertain times by “reinvigorating fandoms” and “finding replacement titles” to attract target audiences and fill holes in their scheduling.

Additionally, the report notes that distributors “should optimize their content packages” for linear broadcasters and digital platforms in need, while producers should consider prioritizing projects that fulfill the shifting demands of viewers.

“Amidst all of the uncertainty and chaos, we have looked to evidence from billions of data points trained on tackling the industry impact of COVID-19 and helping the livelihoods and companies being heavily affected by the virus,” said Steve Langdon (pictured), partnerships director at Parrot Analytics, in a statement. “New challenges are the new normal but come with new opportunities. Utilizing data allows executives to be agile in finding and adapting to these changes.”

“What broadcasters need now is content that can deliver quickly, but we’re almost through that. In the medium term, broadcasters will need archived or user-generated content that is easy to access and therefore easy to deliver,” added Tom Brisley, creative director of Arrow Media and co-founder of Arrow.

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • RealTalk
    Unscripted

    RealTalk: Lifetime, Content Group and IPC execs on unscripted’s post-pandemic prognosis
    By Realscreen Staff
    May 4, 2020
  • Explorers_Club_Medal_Victor Vescovo_Sub-Launch-Mariana-Trench-Tamara-Stubbs
    People/Biz

    Discovery Channel links with Explorers Club on $1 million scientific grant
    By Daniele Alcinii
    April 28, 2020
  • Becoming_Doc_01_01_42_10_R2 (1)
    Documentary

    Netflix, Higher Ground, Big Mouth Productions prep Michelle Obama doc
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 27, 2020
  • WeAreOne_Logo (3)
    Documentary

    Tribeca Enterprises, YouTube partner with global film festivals for digital event to aid WHO fund
    By Jillian Morgan
    April 27, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author

    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search