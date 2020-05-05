HBO Max scores Selena Gomez cooking series from IPC

Soon-to-debut streaming service HBO Max has added another title to its substantial unscripted slate — an as yet untitled cooking series featuring actor/singer Selena Gomez from Industrial Media’s Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC).

The 10-episode docuseries, set to debut this summer, follows Gomez as she endeavors to create great meals while in quarantine. She will be joined remotely by a master chef who will guide her through cooking meals of various cuisines. Each episode will also highlight a particular food-oriented charity.

“We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, in a statement. “Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through – how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.”

The project, exec produced by IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman and Gomez through her July Moon Productions shingle, marks the second collaboration between the prodco and the celebrity. Holzman, Saidman and Gomez co-executive produced the six-part docuseries Living Undocumented, which Saidman also co-directed.

HBO Max launches on May 27.