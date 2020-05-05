Mark Lazarus upped in NBCUniversal television, news shuffle; Andy Lack exits

NBCUniversal unveiled a new organizational structure for the company on Monday (May 4) aligning its television networks under the new division, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, led by Mark Lazarus.

The shuffle will see NBC News Group president Andy Lack transition out of the company by the end of the month.

Effective immediately, the new structure aligns NBC Entertainment, Telemundo, the cable entertainment networks (USA, SYFY, Bravo, Oxygen, E!, Universal Kids) and International Networks, as well as the new streaming service Peacock under the new division.

Lazarus will serve as chairman while continuing to oversee the NBC Sports Group, owned television stations and affiliate relations.

NBCU’s news networks will be organized into a single unit and led by Cesar Conde, who assumes the newly created role of chairman for NBCUniversal News Group, which now includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

Both Lazarus and Conde will report to Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal.

Following Lack’s departure, Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News; Phil Griffin, president of MSNBC; and Mark Hoffman, chairman of CNBC, will now report to Conde.

A new leader of Telemundo Enterprises, replacing Conde, will be announced at a later date, according to the company. Until then, the Telemundo leadership team will report directly to Lazarus.

“This is the right structure to lead NBCUniversal into the future during this transformational time in the industry,” Shell said in a statement. “Mark has a proven track record across every aspect of our television business from sports to local stations to entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and streaming portfolio in this newly formed division, which allows us to have a more unified approach to our content strategy… Cesar is a well-respected, strategic leader who has succeeded in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013.”

Under the new structure, the following executives will lead businesses reporting to Lazarus: Frances Berwick, president of lifestyle networks; Ken Bettsteller, president of international networks; Peter Bevacqua, president of NBC Sports Group; Philip Martzolf, president of NBCUniversal Affiliate Relations; Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks; Valaria Staab, president of NBCUniversal owned television stations; Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock; and Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment.