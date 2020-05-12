C4 looks back at 20 years of “Location, Location, Location” with new series

British pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned IWC, a Banijay Group company, to produce an anniversary edition of the popular home improvement reality series Location, Location, Location.

The 18 x 60-minute Location, Location, Location: 20 Years in the Making (w/t) will look at the most memorable stories from the two decades of the property show, with a new theme for each episode, including the toughest markets over the years, million-pound homes and first-time buying.

Edited remotely, the 20 Years in the Making series will also offer new stats that will illustrate how buying property has changed in Britain over the years.

The filming of the next season of Location, Location, Location is postponed, but the production team aims to take on the new challenges of house-hunters as soon as conditions allow.

The series has been commissioned by Deborah Dunnett, commissioning editor Channel 4, and is executive produced by Gerard Costello for IWC. Location, Location, Location: 20 Years in the Making will be distributed globally by Banijay Rights.

“Over the last 20 years, on Phil and Kirstie’s watch, property became a British national obsession,” said Mark Downie, creative director of IWC, in a statement. “This new series offers their peerless perspective on how, over two decades, the dips and swoops of the property market have transformed Britain and by extension changed the lives of every one of us.”