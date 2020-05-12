Formats

Spoke Studios to produce strength competition with “Game of Thrones” actor

May 12, 2020

Spoke Studios, the creative content division of Brent Montgomery‘s Wheelhouse Group, has partnered with Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Björnsson on a strength competition series.

Beat the Mountain will feature the most powerful, adept athletes throughout the U.S. as they take part in strength and endurance challenges before going head-to-head against Björnsson, also known as Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Celgane on Game of Thrones, in which he appeared from 2014-2019.

Björnsson is a professional strongman, multiple world record holder, and actor.

Recently the 6’9″, 450-pound weightlifter from Iceland also became the new deadlift world record holder with a lift of 1,104.52 pounds.

Björnsson won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018 and has won Europe’s Strongest Man five times since 2014.

 “Thor’s incredible deadlift last weekend made news around the world and rallied millions to share in a stunning athletic achievement,” said Eric Wattenberg, Wheelhouse Group’s chief creative officer and president of Wheelhouse Entertainment, in a statement. “While he’s definitely one of a kind, we see this show as inspiration for anyone that wants to push boundaries or cheer on those who do. No doubt Thor is built to move mountains, but he’s also a disciplined team player and a super-nice guy. We’re excited to partner with him on this new series and to see his fan base expand.”

