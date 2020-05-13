Fugitive, Gil Formats secure distribution partnership

London-based content firm Fugitive has entered a new partnership with Israel’s Gil Formats to represent a number of Gil’s new formats exclusively in the UK.

The new titles include Good Cop Bad Cop, a comedy game show featuring a celebrity interrogated by two comedians; and the family entertainment primetime show Generation Sensation. Also included is This is England, a factual format that asks what people really think about hot topics of the day and compares it to how stories are covered in the media.

The deal was struck with Assaf Gil, founder of Gil Formats, and Fugitive’s Merrily Ross (pictured left).

Fugitive formed last year when Anthony Kimble (right), previously the Cineflix Rights SVP of acquisitions and co-productions for North America, launched the company to focus on finding and securing best-fit project partners and financing.

“Assaf is somewhat of a legend in the formats’ world and has a golden touch when it comes to creating and delivering great ideas that are not only brilliantly thought through for producers and broadcasters but also compelling and entertaining for audiences,” said Fugitive’s Ross in a statement. “His latest format ideas continue to tick all those boxes, and I am excited to begin taking them out to UK producers and broadcasters.”