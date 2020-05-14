BBC to begin filming “Top Gear” next month, commissions Sara Cox book series

BBC’s global automotive entertainment series Top Gear will be among the first series to re-launch production in the UK at the end of next month

Charlotte Moore, the director of BBC Content, has revealed the UK pubcaster’s plans going forward, which includes limited crews and social distancing measures.

“How we make shows will continue to evolve in the months ahead as lockdown restrictions are eased and government advice develops. But we all want the whole industry to safely return to production. Our shared goal is to find new ways of working to help fire up the engines of British TV production – safely and sensibly,” wrote Moore.

The BBC executive adds that the broadcaster has donated £700,000 to support The Film and TV Charity for aid to freelancers affected by the hiatus of production, and have a five-point plan designed to maintain the health and viability of its producers across the UK during a period of unprecedented disruption.

The BBC has also doubled its investment in the Small Indie Fund – from £1 million to £2 million — which aims to support small and emerging British producers, “two-thirds of which are from around the UK’s nations and regions.”

Moore stated: “Our measures also targeted support towards the most vulnerable companies and those most immediately affected by lockdown. And they included a plan to supercharge development by injecting more money into keeping the pipeline of quality ideas and programs flowing in both the short and the long term.”

Meanwhile, BBC Arts has commissioned London-based production outfit Cactus TV to produce a six-part series for BBC2.

Between the Covers (6 x 30 minutes) will be hosted by Sara Cox (pictured) and features the best-known personalities talking about their favorite books.

Each episode of the series will feature a review section, with a whole panel of famous faces discussing the book of the week, brought to life by the author on VT explaining their work

Six featured books will be chosen for the series by the editorial team in conjunction with literary consultants “not affiliated to any publisher.”

BBC Arts commissioner Emma Cahusac commissioned the series, which will be executive produced by Cactus TV’s Amanda Ross and series producer Pollyanne Conway.