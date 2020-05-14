Marina Zenovich’s “Lance” to premiere on ESPN Films ’30 for 30′ strand

Marina Zenovich’s Sundance-premiering docuseries Lance will air on ESPN Films ’30 for 30′ sports documentary strand this May.

Based on “extensive” interviews with the cyclist, the two part, four-hour series chronicles Lance Armstrong’s rise out of Texas as a young superstar; his harrowing battle with testicular cancer; his recovery and emergence as a global icon with his seven consecutive Tour de France titles; and then his massive fall after he was exposed in one of the largest doping scandals in history.

A collection of family, teammates, friends, rivals and journalists reflect on his story to capture “a unique chapter in sports history.”

Part one of Lance airs May 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and part two on May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series is produced by Zenovich and P.G. Morgan.

Executive producers are Michael Hughes, Greg C. Lake, Chad Mountain, Douglas Banker, Connor Schell, Rob King and Libby Geist. Senior producers are Gentry Kirby and Erin Leyden. Caitlyn Hynes is co-producer.

Zenovich is the award-winning filmmaker behind films such as Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (2018), Water & Power: A California Heist (2017), Fantastic Lies (2016) and Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic (2013).