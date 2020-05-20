People/Biz

Former A+E Networks exec launches LA-based prodco with Nippur Media

Edward Sabin, former head of international at A+E Networks, has launched the entertainment and media venture Cypher Content, through which he will develop and produce content for the U.S. market, including via ...
By
May 20, 2020

Edward Sabin, former head of international at A+E Networks, has launched the entertainment and media venture Cypher Content, through which he will develop and produce content for the U.S. market, including via co-productions and strategic partnerships.

Under the Cypher banner, the veteran TV executive (pictured) is also introducing Embarcadero Pictures, created in partnership with Argentinian producer Gerardo Brandy and his Latin American-based production outfit Nippur Media.

Cypher’s Embarcadero is already in the works on a “range of projects” with U.S. producers and showrunners, as well as networks and streamers.

Both Cypher Content and Embarcadero are based in Los Angeles. The company promises to produce “best-in-class” content for U.S. networks and platforms at “significantly” reduced costs by marrying Latin American-based production resources with U.S. creative and showrunning talent.

Nippur Media’s studios span Argentina, Mexico City and Sao Paolo, as well as Miami.

Brandy has produced localized versions of formats as The Real World, What Not to Wear, Drunk History, Dual Survival and others for buyers including Discovery, A+E and Viacom.

As part of the deal with Sabin, who previously served as COO of Discovery Channel and TLC, Nippur’s production services and resources will be exclusive to Embarcadero Pictures in the U.S. and other English-language territories.

Embarcadero will be able to work directly with network buyers, as well as partner with other producers and developers (in the U.S. and globally).

“Even before having to navigate the changes we face now due to COVID-19, as an industry we were already focused on managing production costs,” said Sabin in a statement. “It’s part of every conversation I am having with U.S. networks and platforms, which is why I see the launch of Cypher Content and Embarcadero Pictures as so timely and relevant. We will demonstrate that the dichotomy of a decade ago — choosing between high quality and cost efficiencies — is a false one. We believe that launching this first-of-its-kind venture will revolutionize the way storytelling is brought to life for U.S. viewers.”

