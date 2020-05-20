Sky Crime orders Woodcut’s true crime docuseries “Beverley Allitt Tapes”

British pay-TV channel Sky Crime has commissioned the three-part true crime docuseries The Beverley Allitt Tapes from London-based factual indie Woodcut Media.

The 3 x 60-minute series, which is currently in production, will explore the crimes of Beverley Allitt, a young and unassuming nurse who was convicted of murdering four children, attempting to murder three others, and causing grievous bodily harm to a further six in the space of 59 days while working at the Grantham and Kesthevan Hospital in Lincolnshire in 1991. Two years later, she was sentenced to 13 life sentences.

The Beverley Allitt Tapes will re-examine Allitt’s crimes and the impact they had on the victims’ families by featuring commentary from investigators, survivors, and the medical professionals seeking legitimate explanations for each death. Additionally, the series will focus on witness and expert testimony to recount Allitt’s seemingly normal childhood while uncovering various warning signs.

Also featured throughout the three-parter are never-before-seen police interviews with Allitt, news archive and forensic expert analysis “in a bid to understand the psyche” of one of Britain’s most notorious female killers.

“We are delighted to have secured this commission with Sky Crime,” said Matthew Gordon, executive producer at Woodcut Media, in a statement. “When Allitt’s crimes were finally revealed, the public was stunned at how such a young paediatric nurse could commit such horrific acts. The interview tapes give fascinating insights into the mind of this enigmatic killer and drive the unfolding narratives across the three hours.”

The Beverley Allitt Tapes is executive produced by Woodcut’s Gordon and Kate Beal, with Katie McDougall listed as series producer. It was commissioned by Emily-Jayne Wilde, scheduling controller at Sky Witness and Sky Crime.