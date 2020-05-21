CBS special to provide quarantine hairstyle advice with “Haircut Night in America”

U.S. commercial broadcaster CBS, a division of ViacomCBS, has commissioned the hour-long special Haircut Night in America.

The one-off special – produced remotely by Critical Content with extensive safety precautions in place – will feature some of America’s leading hair stylists who will expertly guide several celebrities and frontline healthcare workers through cutting, coloring and styling their own hair from the safety of their own homes. Interwoven throughout the special will be tips and tricks for viewers to “achieve the best at-home coifs.”

Hosted by Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn (pictured), the married actors will spotlight some of the best self-haircare moments that have hit social media while the world shelters in place.

Famous faces featured throughout the special will include Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn and New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban.

Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Matt Pickel and Dave Metzler serve as executive producers.

Haircut Night in America will broadcast across the CBS Television Network on May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“We’re all in this together, and we’re all starting to look a little shaggy,” said Forman in a statement. “So grab your scissors and join us for a night of makeovers, stars, laughs, tips and celebrity home haircuts overseen by the best stylists in the world.”