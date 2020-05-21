Docs

Discovery, Science Channel to blast off with “Space Launch Live”

Discovery, Inc.-owned sister networks Discovery Channel and Science Channel are gearing up to blast off with the multiplatform event Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space. Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space will take viewers ...
By
May 21, 2020

Discovery, Inc.-owned sister networks Discovery Channel and Science Channel are gearing up to blast off with the multiplatform event Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space.

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space will take viewers inside the NASA launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a live broadcast and accompanying two-hour documentary, NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future. 

Set to simulcast live on both Discovery and Science Channel on May 27 starting at 2 p.m. ET/PT, Space Launch Live will bring viewers along on the Demo-2 mission to launch astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station (ISS) on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The special event, produced by Storied Media Group, will also boast live appearances from singer Katy Perry, Adam Savage, former NASA engineer and YouTube star Mark Rober.

Insights will be provided by expert, including former astronauts Mike Massimino and Karen Nyberg, active astronauts Jessica Meir and K. Megan McArthur and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, and an interview with astronaut Chris Cassidy from the ISS.

The live broadcast and documentary are made in partnership with The Washington Post and staff writer Christian Davenport, who will co-host the live broadcast and interviews SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk. TV personality Chris Jacobs will host the three-hour special live from Los Angeles, while Emmy Award-winning journalist David Kerley will report from the Kennedy Space Center.

The event marks the first crewed space mission to be launched into orbit from U.S. soil since 2011.

Meanwhile, the doc tracing the efforts of NASA and SpaceX to launch the capsule to ISS will air on May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Science Channel, and will rebroadcast on May 26, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. The doc offers a rare glimpse inside Launch Control, and goes behind-the-scenes with SpaceX engineers, SpaceX’s Musk, NASA employees and scientists.

Executive producers are Storied Media Group’s Aaron Fishman, Todd Hoffman and Michael Miller; and Discovery Channel’s Wyatt Channell, Gretchen Eisele, Scott Lewers and Caroline Perez.

“Discovery and Science Channel have spent over a year documenting SpaceX’s race to become the first private company to launch American astronauts into space” said Lewers, EVP of multiplatform programming, factual and head of content at Science, in a statement. “In these unprecedented times of isolation, we are excited to bring our viewers together to experience this event in a way they won’t see anywhere else, in the comfort of their own homes.”

TAGS:
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Valerie Bruce
    People/Biz

    BBC Studios ups Valerie Bruce, Sam Zoda as Rob Smith exits
    By Daniele Alcinii
    May 20, 2020
  • Edward Sabin (1)
    People/Biz

    Former A+E Networks exec launches LA-based prodco with Nippur Media
    By Jillian Morgan
    May 20, 2020
  • James Burstall
    People/Biz

    Viewpoint: Argonon CEO James Burstall on planning for an uncertain future
    By Guest Author
    May 19, 2020
  • RealTalk
    Unscripted

    RealTalk video roundtable: Crafting and casting content during quarantine
    By Realscreen Staff
    May 12, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search