Discovery, Science Channel to blast off with “Space Launch Live”

Discovery, Inc.-owned sister networks Discovery Channel and Science Channel are gearing up to blast off with the multiplatform event Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space.

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space will take viewers inside the NASA launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a live broadcast and accompanying two-hour documentary, NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future.

Set to simulcast live on both Discovery and Science Channel on May 27 starting at 2 p.m. ET/PT, Space Launch Live will bring viewers along on the Demo-2 mission to launch astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station (ISS) on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The special event, produced by Storied Media Group, will also boast live appearances from singer Katy Perry, Adam Savage, former NASA engineer and YouTube star Mark Rober.

Insights will be provided by expert, including former astronauts Mike Massimino and Karen Nyberg, active astronauts Jessica Meir and K. Megan McArthur and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, and an interview with astronaut Chris Cassidy from the ISS.

The live broadcast and documentary are made in partnership with The Washington Post and staff writer Christian Davenport, who will co-host the live broadcast and interviews SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk. TV personality Chris Jacobs will host the three-hour special live from Los Angeles, while Emmy Award-winning journalist David Kerley will report from the Kennedy Space Center.

The event marks the first crewed space mission to be launched into orbit from U.S. soil since 2011.

Meanwhile, the doc tracing the efforts of NASA and SpaceX to launch the capsule to ISS will air on May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Science Channel, and will rebroadcast on May 26, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery. The doc offers a rare glimpse inside Launch Control, and goes behind-the-scenes with SpaceX engineers, SpaceX’s Musk, NASA employees and scientists.

Executive producers are Storied Media Group’s Aaron Fishman, Todd Hoffman and Michael Miller; and Discovery Channel’s Wyatt Channell, Gretchen Eisele, Scott Lewers and Caroline Perez.

“Discovery and Science Channel have spent over a year documenting SpaceX’s race to become the first private company to launch American astronauts into space” said Lewers, EVP of multiplatform programming, factual and head of content at Science, in a statement. “In these unprecedented times of isolation, we are excited to bring our viewers together to experience this event in a way they won’t see anywhere else, in the comfort of their own homes.”